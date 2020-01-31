Coronavirus: Govt. bans all travel from China

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has moved to implement an immediate travel ban, restricting all travel from China to the Bahamas amidst the global outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The declaration came just hours after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the virus, and U.S. health officials confirmed the first transmission of the disease from one person to another in the country.

The Ministry of Health held a press conference shortly after 5 pm on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan advised that any non-resident regardless of nationality, who has visited China in the last 20 days, will be denied entry into the country.

That ban has already been enforced and some individuals were turned around today, officials said.

Additionally, all residents returning to The Bahamas from China will be strictly quarantined and monitored for development of symptoms for 14 days.

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands has confirmed that at least two Bahamians have been quarantined at that time.

