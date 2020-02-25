Coronavirus: Four Bahamians quarantined after exposure on Air Canada flight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Four Bahamian residents have been quarantined after it was discovered they were exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) while on a domestic flight in Canada.

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands stressed on Tuesday the quarantined residents have shown no signs of any respiratory disease.

The Bahamian residents travelled on a Canadian domestic flight on February 14, and Canadian health officials later discovered that a passenger on that flight tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents returned to The Bahamas last Friday, February 21, but were not quarantined until Monday, according to Sands.

He said the residents were evaluated once officials were notified through the International Health Regulations mechanism of the World Health Organization.

“We have four persons quarantined,” Sands said.

“We had a group of Bahamians who were traveling on an Air Canada flight and those individuals were exposed to a person with confirmed coronavirus infection.

“They are asymptomatic, but under an abundance of caution after they returned to The Bahamas we evaluated them and we now have four persons in quarantine. They have showed no sign of coronavirus.”

Sands said the group will be quarantined for 14 days from the time of their exposure.