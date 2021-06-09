Corona partners with BNT to ‘Save Our Oceans’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As a leading global beer brand, Corona has been committed to the preservation of marine life and oceanic protection and has focused its efforts on supporting the fight against plastic pollution.

Because of that commitment, Corona is now the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint, recovering more plastic from the environment than it releases.

Similarly, the Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company (BBB) has demonstrated a similar environmental commitment, recently introducing its new plastic-free packaging to complement its ongoing bottle recycling regime.

Now, both Corona and BBB will lend their collective commercial power to protecting the nation’s oceanic resources just in time for World Oceans Day which is commemorated annually on June 8.

“Upon entering the local market we immediately began exploring the ways through which we could promote the brand’s message of oceanic sustainability,” said Elena Gonzalez, Sales & Marketing Manager for AB InBev – the parent company of the popular Mexican brew.

The campaign, which is being launched in collaboration with the Bahamas National Trust (BNT), is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution in Bahamian waters.

“As a brand born at the beach and deeply connected with nature, Corona has a responsibility to do all it can to be an ally to our environment and our oceans,” said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President of Marketing, Corona.

Under the theme “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” the BNT with the help of its newest corporate partner will shine a light on the ways in which we can all create a new balance designed to preserve and protect our oceanic resources.

“This partnership with Corona Beer is very important because it shows the significant role corporate organizations can play in helping to preserve our environment,” said BNT Executive Director Eric Carey.

“This planet belongs to all of us, and it’s all of our responsibility to take care of it. We hope that through this partnership, we can continue to raise awareness of the importance of our oceans, encourage people to become members of the BNT, and also raise funds that can help us carry out our mission to protect natural areas. We also hope to clean up and restore vital mangrove ecosystems.”

This week, Corona and the Bahamian Brewery have launched a campaign that will see one dollar from the sale of every six-pack of Corona donated to the Bahamas National Trust. Those funds will go directly towards the management of national parks and marine protected areas in The Bahamas.

Carey added: “At present, the BNT is responsible for the management of over 2.2 million acres of land and sea through its national park service, more than 85% of these protected areas are coastal and marine environments which is why the support of corporate Bahamas is so incredibly important.”

As part of the new multi-phased initiative, fans of Corona can make their purchases count toward the BNT’s plans by visiting any of the Brewery’s Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits locations

“As a responsible corporate partner we’re always looking for ways to support initiatives that can benefit the country as a whole,” said BBB Executive Marketing Manager Wellington Seymour.

“We applaud the BNT’s commitment to preserving our mangroves, seagrass, and coral reefs through science, education, and natural resource management, and we celebrate Corona’s commitment to helping preserve our Truly Bahamian way of life.”