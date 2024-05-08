Cornish won’t return to court until October

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The rape trial against sitting member of parliament for North Abaco Kirk Cornish will commence again on October 21st with a new jury.

According to Cornish’s legal representation, Lilnique Murphy-Grant, the first witness who was Cornish’s ex-girlfriend will have to give testimony and evidence again.

Justice Renae McKay dismissed the jury last week after learning that a juror had a close relationship with the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard.

Kirk Cornish faces two counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of threats of death.