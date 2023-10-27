Cornish returns to court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The trial for North Abaco member of parliament Kirk Cornish who is facing rape charges has been adjourned until November 3rd.
Cornish was expected to be arraigned in the supreme Court this morning, however EWN has been reliably informed that the judge was not in the jurisdiction for proceedings to continue.
An ex-girlfriend accused the MP of sexual assault and threats of death earlier this year.
