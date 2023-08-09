Cornish maintains innocence as PM revokes Parliamentary Secretary post

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minutes after news broke that a 48-year-old male of Abaco would be arraigned in reference to sexual assault and threats of death, two statements were released.

The first came from the Office of the Prime Minister, which announced that Kirk Cornish’s resignation as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister had been requested and accepted by Prime Minister Philip Davis.

“His service to the government and people of The Bahamas is acknowledged with gratitude,” said Davis.

“I want to assure the people of North Abaco that efforts to build opportunities and relief in your communities are on the way and will face no interruptions.”

Davis indicated that it is now up to the judicial system to resolve the matter, as the Director of Public Prosecutions has determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring charges.

“I will not be providing additional comment except to say that my prayers are extended to all who are suffering because of this matter,” Davis concluded.

Not too long after, a second statement was published from the Member of Parliament for North Abaco.

In it, Cornish proclaimed his innocence and branded the allegations as “totally false”.

“To the people of North Abaco, I know this is a very unwelcome distraction,” Cornish wrote.

“You deserve effective representation, and it is my responsibility to prove to you that I can serve you well even as legal efforts to clear my name are underway.”

“I’m fully confident that the facts which emerge during this judicial process will prove my innocence.

“I look forward to ending this nightmare.

“The facts will show that this was a breakup that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons — and nothing more.”

Cornish concluded with: “The truth will set me free.”

The arraignment will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Magistrate Courts in Nassau.