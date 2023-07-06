Cornish issues apology for recent remarks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish yesterday issued an apology yesterday for comments he made at an Independence event over the weekend.

“During an independence event over the weekend, I sought to make the point that it is my privilege and my responsibility to implement Cabinet policy in Abaco,” Cornish wrote.

“I sincerely regret the way I expressed the point. I have the honor of representing Abaconians in Parliament and the honor of carrying out the policies of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in Abaco. I am the representative of the Prime Minister on the island, but of course, I do not possess his authority.”

Cornish, who is a Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of The Prime Minister on the island of Abaco continued: “There is only one Prime Minister in The Bahamas, and I serve at his pleasure. I unreservedly apologize to the Prime Minister, my parliamentary colleagues, and the people of North Abaco. I am deeply committed to serving to the best of my ability and will continue to work hard to promote rebuilding our beautiful home.”

Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder expressed disappointment that North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish declared himself Prime Minister of the island. Cornish made the comment during an independence banquet on Saturday.