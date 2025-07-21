Cornish Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Allegations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Managing Director of the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation, Don Cornish, is pushing back against allegations of mistreatment within the organization—breaking his silence nearly a month after staffers raised red flags about a reportedly toxic work environment.

In response to an Eyewitness News exclusive, Cornish pointed to two separate matters in which employees were placed on leave without a return date—both of which he claims have since been resolved.

But when pressed about broader allegations of dysfunction and a hostile environment, Cornish dismissed the concerns, stating no formal complaints were ever brought to his attention.