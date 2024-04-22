COP: ‘Swift Justice is unfolding’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander revealed to media Monday morning, during a press briefing held at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Headquarters, that authorities have not only been successful in capturing accused perpetrators of serious crimes, but he said they have also been able to swiftly bring those matters before the court.

The commissioner highlighted that investigations into a number of recent killings in the capital have yielded positive results; he noted that the man believed to be responsible for the broad daylight killing of a man and woman on Prince Charles Drive earlier this year has been hauled before the court.

He also revealed that another man was taken to court April 19, 2024 for the fatal shooting of a Water & Sewerage Corporation employee which unfolded on Kemp Road on April 12, 2024.

Fernander confirmed that three adult males have also been taken into police custody for the shooting death of a male which unfolded outside of a local nightspot in Western New Providence during the early morning hours of April 15, 2024. He said the trio are expected to appear in court April 22, 2024 to be arraigned for that killing.