COP still mum on retirement  

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson yesterday refused to discuss his future within the police force, insisting that the matter is not “properly in the public domain”.

Ferguson’s decision to remain tight-lipped comes almost two months after Minister of National Security Marvin Dames suggested Ferguson was “nearing the end of his reign”.

The commissioner was on sick leave since last month – which fueled speculation about his nearing retirement.

He returned to work on Monday.

When asked about the matter following an award ceremony at the Grove Police Station, Ferguson said, “It would be inappropriate for me to make any comment on anything that is not properly in the public domain.”

Ferguson turns 60 this year – the age of retirement for officers.

He has served on the force for nearly 40 years since joining the organization in 1980.

He was appointed in October 2017, succeeding Ellison Greenslade, who served as commissioner since January 2010 and was appointed as Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in November 2017.

During his tenure on the force, Ferguson has servied as supervisor of the Sexual Offences and Serious Crime Squads of the Criminal Investigations Department head of Central Detective Unit, the Homicide Squad and the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Eyewitness News understands that Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle is in line to succeed Ferguson.