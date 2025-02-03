COP reveals 2024 crime stats; murder up by 9%

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Crime statistics for the year 2024 compared to 2023 revealed that murder has increased by 9%, according to Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles.

Knowles, who was recently sworn in as the country’s first female commissioner, made the revelation in her first “Meet the Press” sitting with reporters as she disclosed crime statistics for 2024, of note “more severe crimes against women and children.”

Knowles outlined that there were 105 murders recorded in New Providence in 2024, which she said represents a decrease when compared to the 106 count recorded in New Providence in 2023.

While there was a slight decrease in deadly crimes in New Providence, the overall murder count for the country stood at 120 for 2024.

The Commissioner disclosed that in 2024, there was an increase in murders on the family islands beginning with Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas district which saw 12 murders when compared to three murders in 2023 in that jurisdiction.

Knowles added, “Victims between the ages of 18 and 45 represented 78% of all homicides.”

As it relates to the motives behind deadly killings in 2024, Knowles highlighted that “retaliation, gangs and conflict” as leading factors.

The Commissioner also noted that the use of firearms is the common denominator in 102 of the murders tallied in 2024, highlighting a wider issue about the proliferation of illegal weapons in country.

However, Knowles asserted that authorities were able to solve “at least 62%,” of murders recorded in 2024.