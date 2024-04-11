COP: ‘Murder Uptick, Armed Robberies Decline’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said while there is an uptick in murders when compared year over year, armed robberies have reportedly declined when compared to the same period last year.

The police commissioner said while 38 murders have been recorded for 2024, which is an uptick from 30 recorded for the same period last year; there have been 69 cases of armed robberies between January and April 2024, a marked decrease from the 120 recorded in 2023 during the same period.

Fernander said police have identified that majority of the armed robberies recorded this year were vehicle theft.