COP: ‘Motorists please slow down, adhere to traffic laws’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has issued an appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and to adhere to road safety laws following a double traffic fatality that unfolded in New Providence on April 21, 2024 which claimed the lives of two male drivers.

Police have revealed that the fatal crash claimed the lives of a 46-year- old Bahamian male and a Filipino national.

Initial investigations into the accident revealed that the crash occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday on West Bay Street near

Kiskadee Drive.

Upon the arrival of responding officers at the scene, they observed a head-on collision between two (2) vehicles—a silver Nissan March and a white BYD vehicle— in which both drivers appeared unresponsive and had to be extracted from their vehicles utilizing the jaws-of-life, authorities said.

EMS personnel visited the scene, examined both drivers, and found no vital signs of life, police confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing by the Traffic Division to uncover further details surrounding this fatal crash.