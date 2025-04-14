COP doubles down on Pathologists report on tourist’s death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles told reporters on Monday afternoon that she is standing by the findings of the local pathologist who confirmed that 23 year-old Dinari Mcalmont, a tourist who died while visiting The Bahamas, drowned at a beach on Paradise Island April 5, 2025.

Knowles’ assertion on Monday came amid strong criticism from McAlmont’s family who have noted that they do not believe that the young man drowned.

Knowles said she remains confident in the wealth of experience which the pathologist possesses and asserted that there is no need to question the results handed down to investigators.

Michelle McAlmont, mother of the victim, chastised police following the release of the results and noted that based on the injuries visible on her son’s body, she is confident that drowning is not the sole cause of his death.

At this time, the matter has been handed over to His Majesty Coroner.