COP: Another officer believed to be involved in alleged brutality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle indicated yesterday that while the Complaints and Corruptions Unit has yet to complete their investigation into allegations that a senior officer brutalized a man in police custody last month, it is believed more than one officer was involved in the incident.

The officer at the center of the allegations has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Responding to requests for an update yesterday, Rolle said: “The complaints unit is conducting the investigations in that and once — I don’t believe he was alone — and so once we know the full facts, they will be dealt with…

“Well, I will make a determination once I get the report as to how we will deal with that.”

The alleged incident was purportedly recorded by one of the victims, and in it, a man who refers to himself as Assistant Superintendent of Police Derrick Ferguson can be heard slapping and berating others.

In an audio recording that lasts over four minutes, a man can be heard saying: “You know who I is? My name is Derrick Ferguson, assistant superintendent of police. You hear me? Put your hands down. Look at me. Look at me.”

The distinct sound of a slap rings across the audio recording as the officer shouts again: “Look at me.”

A purported officer, who was previously addressing another suspect, can be heard goading the senior officer.

He says: “There you go. That’s what he needs.”

The purported assistant superintendent continues: “Don’t mix me up, OK? Don’t mix me up with nobody else. You hear me? I’m talking to you. Did you hear me? Sit your [expletive] down.”

The three young men, aged 19, 23 and 26, intend to take legal action in addition to their complaint filed with police, according to attorney Craig Butler, who represents one of the men.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Butler explained the young men — two of whom are brothers — were arrested as they were leaving the fish fry at Arawak Cay on February 28.

He said the men got into a dispute with two other young men as they attempted to leave the area.

Butler said the men were taken to the South Street police station overnight and charged the following day.

Butler’s client was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, use of obscene language and disorderly behavior.

The matter will return to court on June 14.