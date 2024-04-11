COP: ‘Ankle Monitoring Company Switchover Going Smoothly’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told media Thursday morning that the switchover of ankle monitoring contracts between Migrafill and Metro Security Solutions, which stated two weeks ago, is progressing smoothly.

Metro Security Solutions previously held the contract for ankle monitoring devices; however, after a number of incidents where alleged criminals were able to remove their monitoring devices, government sought a new company to assume the undertaking.

Migrafill was eventually identified and named the new company to step up to the plate to assist the police force with efficiently monitoring alleged criminals.