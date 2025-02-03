Watch ILTV Live
COP addresses traffic fatality confusion

0
SHARES
123
VIEWS
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles has dismissed allegations made by a grieving family which insinuated that authorities conducted a raid of their Gambier Heights residence as an act of retaliation after the family blasted the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) for failing to report a traffic accident which resulted in the death of a male motorcyclist Gihano Moss.

According to Knowles, Moss died “a day or two” after being involved in a traffic accident near Saunders beach, the incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

The footage shows a motorcyclist, believed to be Moss, riding his motorcycle when he collided head-on with a car, which sent him airborne before he slammed into the ground.

Relatives expressed concerns to local media that authorities had yet to speak on Gihano’s passing, which they said led them to believe that there would be no thorough investigation into the accident.

Adding insult to injury, after publicly voicing their concerns about the ordeal, the family said police “raided,” their home. However, Commissioner Knowles explained to media today that the residence was not targeted because of their outcry and noted that officers were not aware that the residence in question was where the victim lived.

Knowles asserted that other members of the same family in bereavement offered an apology to police after learning that the house was not targeted.

