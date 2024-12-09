Cooper sees some errors in US Supreme Court Indictment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper believes some errors were made after he analyzed the United States Southern District of New York Supreme Court indictment that went public.

The indictment cited allegations towards 11 Bahamian men, including high-ranking armed officers and a “high-ranking politician.”

Cooper told reporters this morning that the government is following the allegations closely and does not take the potential evidence listed in the indictment lightly.

Both Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force had their charges handed down, and there is no public record of the other Bahamian men appearing in US court to date.