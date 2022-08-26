Cooper: Bahamas will attract some five million cruise visitors this year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas will attract some five million cruise visitors this year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who also noted that not only have the country’s tourism arrivals rebounded but hotel room rates as well.

Cooper, who has ministerial responsibility for Tourism, Aviation, and Investments, spoke with reporters yesterday at the groundbreaking for Sawyer’s Fresh Market at Paradise Landing.

He said: “The numbers are strong. When you look at May 2022, we had exceeded pre-pandemic numbers and the numbers were particularly good in July and August. We are back. We have rebounded faster than the rest of the Caribbean and the Caribbean has rebounded faster than the rest of the world.”

Cooper continued: “There is pent-up demand and COVID fatigue, but we have a great strategy to send a message to the world that we are open for business. We have launched many new events; initiatives and our tourism offices have done a good job marketing our tourism product. Not only have our visitor arrivals rebounded but room rates are also up. Our cruise business is also booming. We anticipate that we are going to attract five million cruise visitors this year.”

Cooper also noted that several shuttered resort properties are on a trek for reopening.

“Many properties that have been shuttered are reopening,” he added.

“Club Med in San Salvador is reopening in October. The Hilton is going to come back on stream and there are conversations ongoing with Melia. We need the room capacity. We are bringing in more airlift, but the issue now is where the people are going to stay.”