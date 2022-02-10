CONVENTION TIME SOON: FNM’S 3-day event pegged at $200K; Family Island delegates to be flown in to vote

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement’s (FNM) three-day convention at the end of the month is estimated to cost just over $200,000, according to Convention Co-Chair Ethan Adderley.

The much-anticipated convention will be held from February 23 to 25 and will seek to usher in a whole new set of leaders, along with a newly ratified constitution.

All party positions will be contested except for the leadership, which was voted on during the FNM’s one-day convention in November.

MARCO City MP Michael Pintard defeated Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson in the race for the position by a significantly large margin.

That day was pegged at a cost of around $100,000.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Adderley said he believes the convention is what is needed to “bring everybody together”.

“The highlights will be the election of officers, as well as the selection of new meritorious council members — those who are 60 years and older who have toiled for the party — as well as freedom fighters from perspective constituencies who have given service to the party as well,” he said.

“We are doing some constitutional amendments, but it’s a good time for everybody getting together [and] charting the way forward.”

The party’s official period for the nomination of candidates, recommendations for meritorious council members and freedom fighters has ended.

Adderley said the convention will help to reinvigorate the party and its base after their defeat at the September 2021 polls.

“It’s evident by the number of persons who are running for office, we are seeing a lot of new faces… It’s a lot of new blood coming into the party,” he said.

“…We are seeing folks come back out, folks who did not vote, FNMs [who] did not vote in large numbers in the last election. They are coming out. They love the new vision the leader has and his energy. They are excited.”

While the party was expected to hold a fully virtual event due to the surge in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year, they have decided to have a few events in-person.

Adderley noted that the party will hold virtual sessions on Wednesday and Thursday morning, which will be closed to delegates only, and the evening sessions will be streamed live for public viewing.

He indicated that the party is still waiting to receive confirmation from the Ministry of Health on where they will be allowed to house supporters for the evening session.

The party also decided to bring in delegates from Grand Bahama and the Family Islands to vote in-person at Holy Trinity Activities Centre.

As a result of this change, elected officers will now be installed during a ceremony on Saturday.

The party is expecting some 500 delegates to fly in to vote.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright and St Anne’s MP Adrian White were both nominated for deputy leader.

Meanwhile, Former Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands and former Golden Isles MP Michael Foulkes will face off head-to-head for the coveted chairman position.