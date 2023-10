NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Progressive Liberal Party senator Robyn Lynes has officially announced her decision to contest the chairmanship at the party’s upcoming convention on November 9 – 10.

Lyons, who currently serves as deputy chairman, says her bid comes as she says the party needs a reset to prioritize the party’s mandate. Lyons is one of three (3) people running for chairman; current chairman Fred Mitchell and former cabinet minister have both joined the race.