CONTRADICTED: Officer hires lawyer after encounter with minister allegedly bruised him

Coleby-Davis denies allegations again

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An officer allegedly involved in an altercation with Housing and Transport Minister Jobeth Colbey-Davis on Saturday has hired a lawyer after reportedly receiving injuries to his leg.

Police Staff Association Executive Chairman Ricardo Walkes released a statement on Wednesday, saying an officer had an altercation with a woman driver of a silver SUV who struck him with her car after he told her he was instructed not to let any vehicle through.

His statement said: “This officer also said that she shouted at him, ‘Do you know who I am!’ as she attempted to drive around the barricades and hit him another two times before he moved from her path being in fear for his safety and she sped away.”

“He had to seek medical attention and was treated in the hospital for his injuries and later discharged.”

Walkes continued: “I thought that those ‘do you know who I am’ days were over but here we are. No one is above the laws of this country. Striking anyone intentionally with a vehicle is a breach of the penal code. Any assault on a police officer while in the execution of his duties is a criminal act and is in breach of both the penal code and the Police Act.”

Walkes said his association will not stand by idly and let the rights of its members be breached.

Colbey-Davis, meanwhile, continued to deny that she struck the officer with her car.

“I stand by my previous statement that it is untrue what is being said and like my grandmother always say, the last laugh is the best laugh,” she told reporters outside the House of Assembly today.

“And so I will wait for all of the other information to come forward but I stand by statement that that is untrue. That is not my character. I had my three-year-old daughter with me on Saturday so I would never act out in her presence.

She added: “Even if it was my character, I would not. That’s not my personality and I would not do that in the presence of my three-year-old daughter.”