CONTRACT REVIEW: Time winding down for electronic monitoring company to answer governemnt’s concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-, With a 30-day deadline for Metro-Security Solutions to explain recent deficiencies with its monitoring system for alleged offenders coming to an end, Acting press secretary in the office of Prime Minister Keishla Adderley revealed that the government will map the way forward to determine whether MSS will maintain its contract or be removed.

In January, Prime Minister Philip Davis issued a warning to the company responsible for monitoring alleged offenders amid concerns that alleged offenders were finding ways to remove their electronic monitoring devices to avoid being tracked by authorities.

There have also been mounting concerns about the effectiveness of the EMS after incidents of accused killers murdering while out on bail.

The government has faced mounting pressure from former prime minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to rescind the contract given to Metro Security Solutions.