Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Container port CEO highlights “painful” cyber attack as call for stronger cybersecurity culture

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Nassau Container Port’s top executive acknowledged yesterday that the port underwent a “painful exercise” in dealing with a cybersecurity attack in April, noting that while the losses were minimal, it underscored the need for a culture of cybersecurity awareness.

APD in its annual report, noted that it paid no ransom over the April 2024 intrusion, which temporarily rendered data systems “inaccessible” and forced Nassau’s main commercial shipping port to revert to manual processes to resume operations. The disruption was described as “minimal,” and the issue was resolved in just over two weeks.

Dion Bethel, APD’s president, and CEO, speaking at the CyberTek Bahamas: DragonTek Cybersecurity Summit, noted that the incident highlighted why firms need to invest in protective measures. Bethel noted that APD was transparent about the event to increase awareness of potential risks and cybersecurity threats among other companies.

“Everyone talks about backups, but how often do we test them to ensure we can recover?” Bethel explained. “We went through a painful exercise. Our losses were minimal in terms of the cost to our shareholders and the recovery process, but we were able to produce an unqualified audited financial statement because we had the necessary systems in place that we could rely on in a manual environment. As painful as it was, we stand by what we’ve built APD on — you can’t inspect what you don’t inspect. If you don’t have systems in place and you’re not checking to see if anything unusual is going on, it’s all for naught.”

He also stressed that without the necessary measures in place or the assistance of a cybersecurity provider, companies may be unprepared for cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is an expensive department, but managing that risk and having a culture of awareness is critically important,” Bethel added.

He also highlighted the importance of penetration testing — a simulated cyberattack that evaluates a computer system’s security.  Penetration testing is a controlled form of hacking that helps organizations find and fix vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them, contributing to business resilience.

 

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture