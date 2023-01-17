Consumers could begin to see gradual decline in food prices

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consumers may be able to see gradual decreases in food costs in the coming weeks and months according to one local food store chain, with prices on some commodities having been “holding steady.”

Clifton Fernander, Super Value’s perishable buyer, told Eyewitness News, “Last week and the week prior, the price of eggs was skyrocketing. We talked to our supplier last week and they said the price of eggs is coming down. Consumers should expect to see the price of eggs come down. The price we had last week came down this week and we expect that in the coming weeks consumers should see a reduction in the price of eggs.”

The egg industry has been dealing with supply challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an avian flu outbreak.

“Poultry is holding pretty much steady. Prices have been good on poultry. They have been pretty much stable. Producers are trying to get back to some sort of normalcy. Production is starting to get back to normal and it’s causing prices to stabilise and I some cases come down,” added Fernander.

He continued: “So far what we have seen form the month of December and January prices have begun to stabilise. In some areas you will see a gradual decrease. It’s not going to make a big jump but gruffly you will see prices start to come down.”

Fernander added: “Unless there is a hiccup in the industry we look for prices to start to come down. It’s not going to be where it was but it will start to come down. We have seen prices ease up a bit in terms of produce as well.”