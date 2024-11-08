Consumer Protection commits to tackle construction industry for November

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has dedicated November to addressing consumer complaints within the construction industry.

The Commission, in a statement released Friday, noted the rise in consumer complaints for the year with contractors being among the most reported issues.

Chair of the CPC, Senator Randy Rolle met with the President of the Bahamas Contractors’ Association, Leonard Sands regarding the concerns on Thursday.

“Emphasizing the need for clear communication, Rolle highlighted the importance of helping consumers make informed decisions while recognizing challenges faced by contractors.

“Both parties are committed to ongoing collaboration and consumer education” the statement said.