Consumer Protection Commission warns businesses against exploitation during VAT holiday

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is urging parents to shop smart and warning businesses not to exploit families during the back-to-school VAT Holiday, which ends September 6.

With just over a week before schools reopen, the CPC reminded consumers that the VAT exemption allows parents, students, and educators to purchase a wide range of school essentials — including personal computers, supplies, clothing, footwear, bags, and hair accessories — free of VAT. The Commission stressed, however, that retailers must act responsibly and not inflate prices during the period.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful for families, and while every parent wants the best for their child, it is critical that they remain prudent and mindful with their spending,” said CPC Executive Chairman Randy Rolle. “Do not feel pressured into buying the most expensive or latest brand-name item if it is beyond your budget. Quality, affordability, and durability are what matter most. At the same time, I want to caution businesses not to engage in price gouging during this VAT Holiday. Parents and guardians deserve fairness and transparency, not exploitation.”

Rolle also encouraged families in need to seek support through the Department of Social Services and the Ministry of Education, which both offer resources to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.

The CPC is further advising parents to compare prices carefully, check product quality, and keep receipts for all purchases. Any instances of unfair pricing or questionable business practices should be reported directly to the Commission by phone, email, Facebook, or in person.