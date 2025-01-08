Construction to begin on Abaco shipping port infrastructure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Concerns about the Marsh Harbour shipping port, lingering for nearly a decade, are set to be addressed this year. Port Controller Senior Commander Berne Wright confirmed that construction on new office spaces, along with plans for road paving, fencing, and CCTV installation, will commence by the end of January.

“We are at the very final stages of the development where we are finalizing the drawings specifically for the office containers.

“The build-out time is plus or minus three months,” Wright said.

The state of the Marsh Harbour port has been a concern for residents for many years and has even led to the facility failing international inspections.

After another unsuccessful attempt at finding new investors for the Marsh Harbour Port, the government decided to focus on addressing the vexing conditions at the port.