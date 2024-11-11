Construction set to begin on six Senses Grand Bahama Resort

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Construction is set to begin imminently on the Six Senses Grand Bahama Resort, which will create approximately 400 jobs during the construction phase and over 200 permanent positions once the resort opens its doors in 2026.

Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors, the developers behind Six Senses Grand Bahama, recently hosted a community meeting to update the development timeline, discuss environmental and community-focused initiatives, and share details about the significant job opportunities the project will bring to the local community.

During the meeting, the developers revealed that construction would soon begin, creating a substantial number of local job opportunities. With around 400 construction positions to be filled as work commences, the project promises to provide a major economic boost to the island. Additionally, once the resort is operational, over 200 permanent jobs will be available across a variety of departments, providing long-term employment for the local workforce.

The developers also outlined plans for “world-class training programs, designed to equip local residents with the necessary skills to thrive in the luxury hospitality sector.

“As we begin construction on one of the most unique resort communities in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the incredible people of Grand Bahama over the next several years,” said Marc Weller, Founding Partner of Weller Development. “We are committed to the surrounding community and to building this project sustainably, and we look forward to bringing meaningful career opportunities and economic prosperity to the island.”

Attendees also received an update on the resort’s design and were informed that the property would soon close for site work. The developers assured the community that public beach access would be maintained throughout the construction process and after the resort’s completion, as required by Bahamian law. However, Fortune Bay Road leading into the site will be temporarily closed during construction for safety reasons.

The developers said they are committed to ensuring convenient pedestrian access to the beach for all residents during and after the development.

Sustainability and resiliency are central to the Six Senses Grand Bahama project. The development team has committed to various sustainability initiatives, with an emphasis on low-density development. In the short term, site preparation will begin with removing invasive casuarina pine trees, installing construction fencing and signage, constructing viewshed platforms, and creating a temporary boat dock for site tours.

The resort aims for LEED Silver certification and will reportedly incorporate numerous sustainability measures, including using locally sourced materials, energy-efficient systems such as passive shading and high-efficiency MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) systems, and significant beach restoration with reinforced dune systems. A key focus of the project is hurricane preparedness, with building foundations designed to raise the finished floor elevation (FFE) and a reinforced structural dune system to protect the property from storm surges. Native plant species will replace the invasive casuarina pine trees that currently populate the site.

The developers confirmed that construction is expected to begin shortly, with the resort slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. They emphasized their commitment to keeping the local community informed of the project’s progress and any potential impacts during the development phase.

Six Senses Grand Bahama will be a 50-acre, eco-conscious resort community featuring 70 guest rooms, including 38 villas, and 28 branded residences. Designed by award-winning architecture firms Gensler and Olson Kundig, the resort will focus on sustainability, resilience, and wellness, creating a vibrant community that will redefine luxury living and tourism in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.