Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
moe
moh
aliv-logo
solomons
super-value-logo
1baic-logo
btc
kbs-b
cbs
islandluck
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
moe
moh
aliv-logo
solomons
super-value-logo
1baic-logo

Construction sector sees growth in Q1 with rising permits and project values

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The construction sector continued to show strong performance in the first quarter of 2024, with a slight increase in the total number of construction starts and a $19 million rise in their value.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute, in its first-quarter Building Construction Statistics Report for 2024, highlighted that 348 permits were issued across the Bahamas, up from 328 permits in the first quarter of 2023. During this period, the value of these permits increased by $210 million. Specifically, the Private/Residential Sector saw an $80 million increase, the Commercial/Industrial Sector rose by $102 million, and the Public Sector saw an increase of approximately $28 million.

“In the first quarter of 2024, the total number of Construction Starts in the Bahamas was 124, which is an increase of two projects compared to the 122 starts in the first quarter of 2023. The value of these starts also rose by $19 million over the same period in 2023. The Private/Residential and Public Sectors experienced decreases in value of $1 million and $0.1 million, respectively. In contrast, the Commercial/Industrial Sector saw an increase of approximately $21 million,” the report stated.

The report further noted that the total number of Construction Completions in the first quarter of 2024 was 173, a decrease of seven projects compared to the first quarter of 2023. However, the value of these completions increased by approximately $105 million. The Private/Residential Sector saw a $100 million increase, while the Commercial/Industrial Sector experienced a $4 million rise in completion value. The Public Sector recorded one completion valued at $0.06 million.

Polls

Do you agree that athletes should be more transparent about their health before competing in international events?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you agree that athletes should be more transparent about their health before competing in international events?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Resent News

Sections

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture