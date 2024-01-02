Consolidated Water (Bahamas) spreads holiday cheer to underprivileged children

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO) made Christmas truly special for children at two notable homes—Ranfurly Homes for Children and the Children’s Emergency Hostel. Through their support, many children experienced the joy of the holiday season surrounded by loved ones, unwrapping presents, and indulging in a festive Christmas dinner.

CWCO representatives paid a special visit to both homes to present a donation and understand how best the water supplier can continue to assist them beyond the Christmas season.

Ranfurly Homes for Children Administrator, Ingrid Deveaux, expressed that the home relies heavily on corporate Bahamas and private citizens to function and make Christmas time as special as possible.

“We are very intentional about Christmas and making it feel Christmas-like for the children here,” Deveaux said. “We had a whole month of activities as the kids counted down the days. We had a Christmas dinner, wore matching pajamas, and created special memories. Our children are in a home away from their biological family, but we try to create a family environment. They deserve every good and great thing.”

Ms Deveaux noted that she recently made an appeal for financial support to get the home through the first quarter of 2024.

“We need the support, and we are happy that CWCO answered the call as we develop children to be law-abiding, contributing citizens to society,” she said.

Children’s Emergency Hostel Business Manager, Charlene Gibson, added: “Corporate entities assist us tremendously because it helps with our overhead costs, utilities, and payroll. During the Christmas season, corporate Bahamas helps in providing gifts for the children and lessens our financial load.”

Ms Gibson continued: “At the hostel, it is the same as in a normal home. We have ham and turkey, peas and rice… a traditional dinner is served to the kids. They open their gifts and dress up. We try to make their environment here similar and simulate that of a normal home.”

CWCO Board Member, Ethan Adderley, said the water supplier’s donations are part of its ongoing commitment to support the wellbeing and development of children across The Bahamas.

“Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. is thrilled to support the incredible work of the Children’s Emergency Hostel and Ranfurly Homes for Children. It is our hope that our contribution will bring joy and comfort to the children during this festive season and beyond. CWCO is committed to making a positive impact in the community and will continue to spearhead and support initiatives that enhance the quality of life of Bahamian people.”