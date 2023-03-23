Consolidated Water Bahamas donates $10k to 50th CARIFTA Games

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd (CWCO) is joining the country in an eager countdown to the 50th CARIFTA Games slated for early April. The water supplier recently signed on as a bronze sponsor, contributing $10,000 to the event.

CWCO Board Member, Ethan Adderley, noted that its focus as a community partner is especially geared toward youth.

“Across the nation and Caribbean at large, children of various ages have prepared without ceasing to do their very best in this year’s CARIFTA Games,” Adderley remarked.

“CWCO had no hesitation in our choice to sponsor the grand event, again signaling commitment to our belief that dreams can become a reality.”

In the lead up to the highly anticipated event, beginning this Friday, 25 March and ending next week Monday, 27 March, there will be the CARIFTA Trials and High School National Track and Field Championships. The National High School Track and Field Championships will serve as the 2023 CARIFTA Track and Field Trials and the Test Event for the Local Organizing Committee.

In recent times, CWCO has also donated to youth-centered programmes such as the Police Dependents’ Trust, Youth Empowerment Program, Mario Ford Baseball Program, Swift Athletics and numerous others.

Adderley added: “Track and field is a special aspect of our country’s culture and directly aligns with our community-focused company culture here at CWCO”.