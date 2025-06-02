Consider This… Is It Time We Rethink What We Pay Our Leaders?

Dear Editor,

In the words of the late, great Philip C. Galanis: Consider this…

Singapore, a nation once riddled with poverty, land scarcity, and limited natural resources, has

become one of the world’s most prosperous, efficient, and corruption-resistant societies in just

over half a century. Among the many ingredients in its recipe for success, one policy often

stands out, how they pay their public leaders.

In Singapore, cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, and statutory board leaders are

compensated competitively, with salaries benchmarked to the top earners in the private sector.

The logic is simple: to run the largest, most complex institution in the country, you need

competent, experienced, and motivated leadership. And such leadership, in the private sector,

commands a premium.

Consider this: the Singaporean model is credited with dramatically reducing corruption and

inefficiency, attracting top talent from law, finance, engineering, and business into public service.

The salary of a minister in Singapore is reportedly over US$800,000 per annum, with built-in

performance-based bonuses tied to national outcomes like GDP growth and citizen satisfaction.

This isn’t about overpaying; it’s about aligning expectations with compensation. And by doing

so, they’ve built a high-performance government that delivers.

Now let us turn inward and ask ourselves, Ravendoes the compensation we offer for top

leadership roles in The Bahamas reflect the level of responsibility and the expectations we place

on them?

Today, a Bahamian cabinet minister earns approximately $66,000 per year. Consider the weight

of that role: overseeing hundreds, sometimes thousands, of employees, managing

multimillion-dollar budgets, setting national policy, and being held publicly accountable for

everything from crime to education outcomes to infrastructure delays. For perspective, the head

of a medium-sized private company with far fewer variables likely earns two to three times that

salary.

This is not to discredit or diminish those who have served or are serving in these positions.

Quite the opposite we have had, and currently have, ministers who are deeply committed and

have done extraordinary work in the face of immense challenges. But the question must be

asked: are we making it easier or harder to attract high-caliber talent to public service when the

financial sacrifice is so great?

If we agree that the government is the largest and most important business in the country, why

would we structure it in a way that discourages the best business minds from entering it?

Private sector leaders understand that in order to recruit and retain talent, you must pay people

what their skill sets, performance, and responsibility warrant. Yet, when it comes to governance,

we abandon this logic. Why?Consider this: if we were to pay 17 to 20 cabinet ministers an average of $175,000 to $200,000

per year, a range that even now could arguably be seen as low, but would still be a meaningful

and respectable start. It would cost the country roughly $3 to $4 million more annually. In the

context of a national budget of several billion dollars, is it possible that this small investment

could yield significantly improved execution across ministries, stronger policy planning, and

more rigorous oversight?

Would we, in fact, save money in the long run by minimizing costly mistakes and inefficiencies

that result from underqualified or underresourced leadership?

There’s a saying in both business and government: you get what you pay for. If we continue to

underpay for one of the most critical roles in the country, we may continue to struggle with

underperformance in areas that desperately need high-level expertise.

Now, the concern has always been optics. How can elected leaders justify raising their own

salaries? The political risk is understandable. But consider a reform that only takes effect after a

future general election, creating a transparent structure that applies to whichever government is

elected next. In this way, no sitting MP votes to raise their own pay. Instead, the law builds the

framework for a new standard and allows the Bahamian people to choose their leaders

accordingly.

Could such a move depoliticize the decision and simultaneously raise the bar for the caliber of

individuals attracted to serve on both sides of the political aisle?

To be clear, no salary can buy integrity, patriotism, or vision. But fair compensation can attract

individuals who may otherwise never consider public life. It may also reduce the temptation for

conflicts of interest, mismanagement, or compromised oversight. Singapore believed that

corruption often starts where compensation ends, and their approach was to leave no room for

justification.

Are we willing to test that idea here?

The truth is this: we can only go as far as the strength of the team we choose to run the country.

And we should ask ourselves, what would it take to build a world-class government, not just in

vision, but in execution?

Maybe the answer is as simple, and as complex, as this: are we willing to pay for it?

Consider that.

By: H.E. Sebastian Bastian