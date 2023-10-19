Conservation ‘Wonder Woman’ congratulated on National Hero Award

Tributes flood in for long-serving BNT executive Lynn Gape

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leading environmentalists are congratulating long-serving Bahamas National Trust (BNT) executive Lynn Gape for her steadfast commitment to conservation over many decades and praised the decision to bestow the Order of Excellence upon her as part of the 2023 National Heroes Awards.

Lynn, who has devoted 30 years to the BNT, currently serving as a special consultant, is noted for her key role in several important national-level conservation efforts and especially for her part in saving the Bahama Parrot.

“Lynn Gape is an exemplary figure in the environmental world. She is the very definition of determination and fortitude – exactly the qualities needed to push for the cause of environmental protection,” said Rashema Ingraham, Executive Director of Waterkeepers Bahamas. “She has been the ‘Wonder Woman’ the county needed to get conservation to where it is today.”

Casuarina McKinney, Executive Director of the Bahamas Reef Environment Education Foundation (BREEF) said: “Lynn has been an incredible advocate for protected areas and Bahamas conservation in general,” and Joseph Darville, Chairman of Save The Bays (STB) described her as “a born, bred and accomplished environmentalist – fearless on every level on matters pertaining to protecting our national heritage of land and sea. She stands tall and dynamic among the women warriors of our country.”

Lashanti Jupp, a former BNT colleague of Lynn’s who is now with the Templeton World Charity Foundation, said: “Lynn is a fabulous mentor and support system since I met her! Everyone in conservation would benefit from at least one conversation with Lynn.”

Eleanor Phillips, External Affairs Director of the Caribbean Program at The Nature Conservancy, said: “Sincere congratulations to Mrs. Lynn Gape on receiving the Order of Excellence in the 2023 National Honours. Lynn is most deserving of this recognition. As a fellow environmentalist who worked closely with Lynn over the years, I know of her selfless contributions and dedication to protecting and stewarding the Bahamian environment. Thank you, Lynn, for all that you’ve done and continue to do for The Bahamas. You’re an inspiration to us all!”

Lynn joined the BNT as a volunteer in 1991 as the Director of Education and also served as the Honorary Secretary and the Chair of the Public Education Committee. She worked with partners like Birds Caribbean and the American Museum of Natural History to develop two highly used and recognized environmental education teachers’ resources: ‘Wondrous West Indian Wetlands’ and ‘Treasures in the Sea – A Teachers Resource for Marine Biodiversity’. Both resources are now incorporated into the Ministry of Education’s social studies and science curriculums.

Lynn was also one of the lead coordinators in the RARE Pride Campaign in 1992, which led to the declaration of the Abaco National Park in 1994, protecting the northern breeding habitat of the Bahama Parrot. She became the Deputy Executive Director of the BNT in December 2006.

In that role, she worked closely with the Ministry of Tourism to develop a Birding Tour Guide Certification Programme and on numerous additional projects, including the development of the Bahamas Important Bird Area Programme with Birdlife International, as well as serving on the National Implementing Support Partnership (NISP) which brings together agencies whose work is integral to the Management of Marine Protected areas and National Parks coordinating implementation of the Programme of Work on Protected Areas under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Lynn was an integral part of the team for the Bahamas Protected Project, a collaboration between TNC, BNT, and BREEF which resulted in the White Paper that recommended 44 Marine Protected areas to the protected area system in 2018.

As a special consultant to the BNT, she continues to provide guidance and direction to the Executive Director and the Council on process management, regulatory policy, and stakeholder engagement. She has been the driving force behind the BNT’s popular annual fundraising event– The Christmas Jollification which supports The Retreat Garden.

Lynn has also been: a teacher at St. Augustine’s College for 10 years, teaching History and Geography to the BJC and GCE Levels; Past President of the Inner Wheel Club of East Nassau; Paul Harris Fellow – Rotary Club of East Nassau; Volunteer of the Year – Birds Caribbean – 2009; Vice – President of the Bahamas Kennel Club; Board Member for the Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation Board Member Perry Institute of Marine Science.

Part of the Bahamas National Heroes Awards Programme, the Order of Excellence is given to heads of government or such persons who are not citizens of The Bahamas but who have given exemplary service to The Bahamas.