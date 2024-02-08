CONFLICTING ACCOUNTS: Pirates Cove officals say surveillance footage conflicts with alleged victim’s account

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officials at Pirates Cove say surveillance footage from their property, where two American women alleged that they were raped, conflicts with the alleged victim’s account of the incident.

Property management said, in a statement released February 7, 2024, “Upon further review of the surveillance videos, the allegations made on site, and in subsequent social media posts and news stories, conflict with what the time-stamped surveillance videos contain.”

“As such, the lengthy videos of all concerned have been handed over to the local police and will be shared with our industry partners as needed.”

Police officials revealed last night that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also investigating the allegations.

In several social media posts the women claimed that they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

They also alleged that they were refused rape kits and medical attention by local authorities. It’s a claim that police have denied adding that it was the alleged victims that refused to be examined.

The women told Eyewitness News that they were examined on board the Carnival Cruise ship and tested positive for several illegal drugs.

Pirates Cove in their statement said. “We that they regret that their guests experienced this incident, and remain steadfast in their commitment to aid police in the collection of evidence in response to these allegations.

“This includes providing Police access to video from the sixteen cameras around the beach facility where the assault of the two guests allegedly occurred,” according to the statement.

“Accusations of any kind are always thoroughly investigated by Pirates Cove management and, when warranted, the organization calls in local authorities.”

Pirates Cove added that when the assault was reported to staff, Pirates Cove employees and management took swift action to assist the women and ensure their safety.

“Local authorities and paramedics were called to the scene and Pirates Cove management assisted in identifying and locating the two alleged suspects. In addition, after the police concluded their initial investigation, we assisted in transporting the women back to their cruise ship after guests refused transportation to the hospital.”

The company adds that in addition to having safety personnel and CCTV surveillance throughout the resort, employees and vendors of Pirates Cove must follow strict guidelines when interacting with guests.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for fraternizing with guests or behaving in a manner that is unsafe. While there is an active police investigation into these serious allegations, we have terminated the employment of the two accused, as the behavior seen on tape by management indicates that at a minimum, they violated our zero-tolerance policy,” the company said.

“We strongly encourage all concerned parties to make sure all facts are considered before reaching a conclusion.”