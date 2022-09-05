Condolences pour in for slain Bahamian sprinter Shavez Hart

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Loved ones and the sporting community are mourning the loss of national track and field athlete and Olympian Shavez Hart.

Hart was shot and killed during a fight between a group of men in the parking lot of a nightclub in Mount Hope, Abaco.

He was the third fastest 100m sprinter in The Bahamas

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish said he was deeply saddened to learn of Hart’s killing. He described the sprinter as a “young and vibrant soul”.

“A Bahamian track and field athlete who represented the Bahamas on the international stage on multiple occasions. I am advised that his demise came as a result of gun violence,” Cornish said.

“My heartfelt condolences to Sidney and Shammine Hart, and the entire family on the loss of their son, brother. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time of loss. May God comfort you and your family’s heart and may his soul Rest In Peace.”

As a junior athlete, Hart represented the Bahamas at the Carifta Games and Junior Pan American Games.

Hart was a graduate of Texas A&M University and pursued a career in the sport of track and field running under the PUMA brand on the professional level.

News of his death also sent shockwaves through his college sporting community.

Blaine Wiley, assistant Track and Field coach at the University of Alabama, called the news devastating.

“Waking up to absolutely devastating news that one of my former athletes Shavez Hart was shot and killed last night in the Bahamas,” Wiley said.

“I had the honor of coaching “Sparkie” at South Plains College where he remains the school record holder and won many NJCAA championships.

In a statement, Bowleg said he joined the sporting fraternity in expressing heartfelt condolences to Hart’s family.

Bowleg continued: “Hart’s personal best in the 100m, 10.10s made him the 3rd fastest Bahamian of all time in the event. The former national standout, also competed in the 200m, closing his career with a personal best of 20.23s in the event.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture also extends heartfelt condolences to the Executive branch of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), all other members of the organization, and persons within the sporting community.

“As Minister, I pray for healing and comfort to the family of the bereaved during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.