Condo Vikings Realty honors top performers of 2023

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Condo Vikings & Jolie Luxury Homes, the quickly growing sister real estate brands, honored its top producers of 2023 last week, marking another successful year for the team and the Bahamian real estate industry. Lazar Delorenzo Charlton, the top sales agent, was recognized as the top performer in overall sales volume across both brands.

“As robust as the real estate market is currently, I’m incredibly grateful to have a very supportive broker and team to encourage and empower me to be successful in a very competitive industry,” Charlton remarked. “I’m looking forward to continuing to grow as a real estate advisor in all facets of the market and provide excellent service to our clients.”