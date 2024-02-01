Condo Vikings Realty honors top performers of 2023

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Condo Vikings & Jolie Luxury Homes, the quickly growing sister real estate brands, honored its top producers of 2023 last week, marking another successful year for the team and the Bahamian real estate industry. Lazar Delorenzo Charlton, the top sales agent, was recognized as the top performer in overall sales volume across both brands.
“As robust as the real estate market is currently, I’m incredibly grateful to have a very supportive broker and team to encourage and empower me to be successful in a very competitive industry,” Charlton remarked. “I’m looking forward to continuing to grow as a real estate advisor in all facets of the market and provide excellent service to our clients.”
Other honorees included Linnea Chisholm, recognized for an exceptional commitment and unparalleled service to clients, and Geré Stubbs, rookie of the year who was recognized for his outstanding achievements and performance as a newcomer in the industry.
Gustaf Hernqvist, President and Broker of the brands, added: “I’m immensely proud of every single member of my team. The hard work, solidarity, and trailblazing that Lazar, Linnea and Geré have shown last year is an indicator of how well they all work not only as individual agents but as a team to ensure the continued growth of our company and the real estate industry at large. Every member of our team is dedicated to providing knowledgeable and elite service and I do not doubt that this year will be another record-breaking one for both brands.”