CONCERNS MOUNTING OVER BAHAMIANS GOING HUNGRY

2 comments
This was going on all through lockdowns, curdrews, and shutting down our economy. People and their children been living on ramen and sausages long time. A very unhealthy and bad situation was created by failed policies. And fruit and vegetables are still so expensive, people buying grits and rice to fill bellies. 3pk of romaine lettuce with Vat is $12+ in the islands. Wont even discuss the cost of fruit
Grand Bahama can’t catch a break. Food cost increase been associated with prior storms, Dorian, the Pandemic. We did a 360 when global Inflation set in. A realistic unemployment census is needed. No new economic injection or investment in sight until 2025 since 2012. Successive administrations have dropped the ball.
Freeporters are of the mindset, when they see it, or touch it then they’ll begin to believe. Freeport been struggling and suffering with no sustainable resolution in sight for over 18 years and still deteoriating hoping one day the Lord will say its enough.
Yes, more and more of our people are going to bed hungry, and then there are many who have given up.
God have mercy on Freeport.