Community leaders and stakeholders gather for inaugural gambling addiction awareness conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The inaugural Gambling Addiction Awareness conference, sponsored by the IL Cares Foundation, culminated at the Church of God Southwest Cathedral Friday afternoon; health care professionals, social workers, the armed forces and other gambling industry stakeholders participated.

Chairperson of the Gambling Addiction Awareness Programme Paulette Dean encouraged more people to come forward for assistance if they believe they, or someone they know, could be suffering from this mental disorder.