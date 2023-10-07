Community leader Mitzie Turnquest dies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News has learned that community leader Mitzie Turnquest passed away Saturday afternoon.

Turnquest was well-known within the community as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She was the owner of Signature Styles Boutique, a Director at the Bank the Bahamas, principal at The International School of Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology (ISBET), and a political aspirant.

Prime Minister Philip Davis mourned the passing of a “shining light” in the community and “staunch supporter” of the Progressive Liberal Party in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

“Mitzie was more than an exceptional Human Resources leader. She epitomized the spirit of resilience, empowerment, and transformation,” Davis wrote.

“Her undying passion for leadership, good governance, and women’s and children’s advancement was evident in every endeavor she undertook.

“Beyond her illustrious career achievements, what stood out was her personal journey – one marked by challenges that would have broken many. From homelessness to personal tragedies, she faced them all and emerged even more resolute, becoming a testament to the strength and willpower of the Bahamian spirit.

“…her legacy is one of excellence, determination, and a deep commitment to societal progress,” Davis remarked.