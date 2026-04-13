Community health advocate faces urgent cancer surgery as support surges nationwide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Well-known health and wellness advocate Dr Tyneil Cargill is now facing the fight of his life, after a sudden diagnosis of multiple cancerous lesions on his left lung dramatically altered his path within days.

Family members say the shocking discovery has forced an urgent response, with Dr Cargill scheduled to undergo critical surgery on Monday at Doctors Hospital. The procedure will address cancer affecting his lung and surrounding chest area, marking the first step in what is expected to be a long and demanding recovery journey.

For many across The Bahamas, the news has been deeply felt. Dr Cargill has long been a pillar of support in the community, championing health education, cancer awareness and access to care for others. Now, that same community is rallying around him.

An outpouring of love and financial support—led by his daughter, Jayla Cargill, through a GoFundMe initiative—has already seen nearly $100,000 raised within 48 hours, with a broader goal of $300,000 to assist with ongoing treatment and care.

On Sunday morning, family, friends and supporters gathered at New Providence Community Center for a special time of prayer, laying hands on Dr Cargill in a powerful moment of faith, healing and unity.

Loved ones say while the response has been overwhelming, continued support remains critical as he begins this life-saving journey.

Those wishing to support Dr Cargill and his family during this time can do so by contributing to the GoFundMe initiative organized by his daughter, which will assist with ongoing medical care and recovery expenses.

The family also continues to welcome prayers and messages of encouragement as he prepares for surgery and the journey ahead.