Communications Director touts three years of PLP successes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister said Monday that he believes the Davis administration has done exceptionally well over the last three years.
Today, September 16th, officially marks the governing Progressive Liberal Party’s third year in office.
Rahming, in an interview with Eyewitness News today, praised the government’s efforts, particularly the work done to bolster the economy, which he suggested was left handicapped by the previous administration.