Commonwealth Brewery supports Lupus242 Foundation

Nassau, Bahamas – If you were to ask a stranger if they knew what Lupus was, chances are they wouldn’t likely be able to tell you much about the chronic autoimmune disease.

However, the local non-profit organization, Lupus 242, has made it its mission since its inception in 2012 to change that. Through educational opportunities, social media campaigns and fundraising events, the organization has worked to increase awareness on the disease and provide support throughout The Bahamas.

On Friday, May 12th over 70 participants gathered at Goodman’s Bay to take part in the 5th annual Pop Up Fun Run Walk which was held in honor of Crystal Stubbs who passed away from the disease in 2016.

Shonalee Johnson, Vice President of Lupus242 remarked on the importance of having corporate sponsors partner with their organization, “We’re happy to have support from companies like Commonwealth Brewery because it ensures that we can raise the level of awareness on Lupus in the general public each time we host an event. This is our 5th time having a Fun Run Walk and this is by far the largest one that we have hosted thus far.” Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) supported the organization by providing Vitamalt and non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 for attendees at the completion of their walk.

When asked why it was important for the company to be involved in events like Lupus242’s Fun Run Walk, Kendria Ferguson, Corporate Relations and Sustainability Manager at CBL replied, “The pandemic highlighted the need for Bahamians to be more aware of their personal health and take time to ensure they are eating healthy and staying active. As a nation, we don’t talk enough about the issues our people are facing and the preventive measures or early warning signs we should pay attention to. As a corporate citizen, CBL believes it is important to equip persons with all the necessary information needed to make sound decisions about their personal health and well-being. Our support of Lupus242 ensures that the conversation continues at a national level.”

Commonwealth Brewery Limited looks forward to partnering with more events that provide an opportunity for the public to not only discover new refreshing beverages like Heineken but also encourages them to stay active and prioritize their health.