Commonwealth Brewery Q3 net profit rises to $2.1 Million despite revenue softness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) reported a third-quarter net profit of $2.1 million, up from $1.6 million a year earlier, as the company delivered stronger earnings despite a slight dip in revenues and a challenging market environment.

Unaudited interim financials for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, show year-to-date net profit reaching $7.9 million, marginally ahead of the $7.7 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

Quarterly net revenue totaled $30.3 million, down slightly from $30.9 million in Q3 2024, reflecting softer sales activity. Total revenue for the quarter was $32.1 million, compared to $32.5 million in the prior year. CBL noted that its broad product portfolio and continued operational discipline helped offset market pressures.

Operating expenses fell 5 percent to $27.5 million, driven by a $1.4 million year-over-year decline in raw material, consumable, and service costs. Other operating costs remained stable as the company maintained its focus on efficiency and productivity.

Cash flow from operating activities strengthened to $9.1 million for the nine-month period, up from $7.1 million last year. The company closed the quarter with $112.8 million in total assets and $90.7 million in equity, and declared dividends totalling $0.27 per share.

CBL said it remains focused on adapting to evolving consumer preferences and broader market trends, leveraging strong local brands and disciplined cost management to drive performance and position the company for future growth.