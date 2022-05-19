Commonwealth Brewery Ltd provides $6,000 in scholarships to JA Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Brewery Ltd. (CBL) continues to be impressed with Junior Achievement Bahamas’ commitment to equipping young Bahamian adults with the tools and skillsets needed to enter the workforce.

With the company dedicated to assisting youth-focused programs, CBL has allocated $6,000 of their corporate budget to assist Achievers in Grand Bahama and New Providence in continuing their education.

This year, two outstanding students from the Junior Achievement Bahamas’ Company Programme will be awarded $3,000 each toward their college or university fees. Students will be selected based on their Junior Achievement Company Programme participation in 2022.

Third place winners Samiya Stuart (Grand Bahama) and Xyan Henry (New Providence) can expect the funding to accompany their accolade of 3rd place in JA Bahamas’ Most Distinguished Achiever Awards category.

Kendria Ferguson, Corporate Relations & Sustainability Manager of Commonwealth Brewery Ltd., said: “As a brand, CBL seeks to pour back into the communities we serve. Youth empowerment is one of the areas that, as a country, we constantly need to pour resources and support behind.

“At CBL, we look to organisations like Junior Achievement Bahamas and see the incredible work they have been doing over the past 46 years, and it was important to us to step up as corporate partners and assist them with providing access to education and financial assistance.”

Junior Achievement Bahamas offers students on every island and in every school the opportunity to participate in a variety of programmes that teach and build financial literacy and entrepreneurial and career-readiness skills. Available to students from K5 to Grade 12, the organization also seeks funding from corporate givers such as CBL to provide scholarships to its Company Programme Achievers.

“Our goal is to set each of our Achievers up for the best possible chance of success,” said Tammy Lecky, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Bahamas.

“This year, our programmes have seen more than 1,500 students from primary to high school on three islands explore what we have to offer. While our primary purpose is to provide a foundation on which our Achievers can live up to their true potential, we are always grateful when companies like CBL give our students financial assistance in charting the course toward their goals.”