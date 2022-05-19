Commonwealth Brewery Ltd launches new flavoured beer with a “kick” of rum

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) and KALIK The Beer of The Bahamas have done it again with the introduction of the newest member of the KALIK family, KALIK Platinum Flavours!

The fruit-infused flavoured beer is a line extension of the well-loved KALIK Platinum beer and has entered the Bahamian market with a bang.

According to a press release, the historic moment was marked when the talented Bahamian brewmasters at CBL along with other qualified CBL brewery team members formulated the perfect liquid and combined the fresh robust flavour of citrus strawberry and the sweet and intense flavour of black currant to the already popular platinum beer formula.

“This brew is very unique, it not only uses the KALIK Platinum brewed liquid, but it also includes white rum for an added kick and higher alcohol content level,” said Ricard Roberts, Brewing Master at CBL.

“It also incorporates the fruit of each new flavour, citrus strawberry and black currant to create the well-balanced fruit flavoured platinum blend now known as KALIK Platinum Flavours.”

Waylon McHardy, Senior Portfolio Manager for Beers at CBL said: “This product is considered to be a party beer and after the onset of Covid-19, the launch of this beer is perfect as the country begins to open up and party occasions are becoming more prevalent.”

McHardy also said that the flavoured category is a growing segment globally among younger consumers (18-35 years of age) and The Bahamas is no exception.

“KALIK Platinum is known as the official party beer of The Bahamas, so it was only fitting for us to launch a flavoured beer in our market, seizing the moment to capitalize on having a deeper emotional connection with our younger consumers,” he continued.

“As a brand, it is important that we continue to innovate and stay ahead of trends like this, KALIK Platinum Flavours is very different from its mother brand the KALIK Platinum as it has an alcohol by volume (ABV) level of 7% and KALIK Platinum only has an ABV of 6%.”

When asked how the new beer differs from the KALIK Radler, McHardy stated that both are made from natural fruit juices and are mixed with the Bahamian beer, KALIK, however, Radlers only have an ABV level of 2%.

“When you compare the KALIK Radlers with the KALIK Platinum Flavours, the most obvious distinction is the alcohol percentage level,” he said.

“However, they both meet different needs for our consumers, as the KALIK Platinum Flavours offers an additional kick of rum for that high energy night-time, platinum moments!”

As the newest party beer on the scene, the brand has strategically partnered with the well-known Bahamian Carnival group Enigma, as carnival embodies the ultimate party occasion.

“KALIK Platinum Flavours is perfect for a Friday Happy Hour with co-workers or for a night at a fun-filled Enigma Midnight Mas, it is the ideal beverage for the platinum moments in one’s life,” said McHardy.

CBL and the KALIK family are excited about the launch of the two initial flavours, Citrus Strawberry and Black Currant and Waylon stated that even though a lot of work goes into bringing new products to the market, CBL is already exploring the addition of new flavours to add to the portfolio.

Kalik Platinum Flavours is proudly distributed in The Bahamas by Commonwealth Brewery Ltd (CBL).