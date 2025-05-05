Commonwealth Brewery Ltd. and Old Pal Hospitality Host International Bar Takeover

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commonwealth Brewery Ltd. (CBL), the official distributor for Diageo in The Bahamas, proudly partnered with Old Pal Hospitality to host an exclusive bar takeover event last weekend featuring award-winning bartender Pascual Amano of Amano Panama. Held across Bon Vivants and The Dilly Club, two of Nassau’s premier cocktail venues, this immersive activation brought world-class mixology to local patrons, featuring premium Diageo spirits including Johnnie Walker, Ketel One, and Don Julio.

The visiting team from Amano, a bar listed on The World’s 50 Best Discovery list, joined forces with Old Pal Hospitality to deliver a bespoke menu of craft cocktails that fused Panamanian flavors with Caribbean flair, celebrating innovation, technique, and storytelling in every glass.

“This event was an exciting opportunity for CBL to feature key brands from Diageo’s portfolio, as it allowed us to create a memorable premium drinking experience for consumers,” said Natori Austin, Diageo Brand Representative at CBL. “Cocktails were made with iconic brands such as Don Julio, Ketel One, and Johnnie Walker, all of which bring their own story to life in a glass.”

The three-day collaboration emphasized the continued growth and sophistication of the Bahamian cocktail scene. Amano’s visit marked a significant moment in regional mixology, highlighting The Bahamas as a hub for culinary and beverage creativity.

“With Bon Vivants being a fellow 50 Best Discovery-listed bar, we were thrilled to host the team from Amano,” said Ash Henderson, Vice President of Marketing at Old Pal Hospitality. “It was an incredible opportunity to showcase Bahamian hospitality and for our teams to learn from one another. We’re excited to return the favor later this month by visiting Panama and continuing this cultural exchange.” Guests were treated to Amano’s signature twist on classic cocktails, including a Dirty Martini with Ketel One and a bold Cuango featuring Don Julio, each artfully crafted to reflect the rich heritage and versatility of Diageo’s spirits.

“Diageo brands naturally complemented the elevated cocktail experience curated by Old Pal Hospitality and Amano Panama,” Austin added. “Their refined distillation processes and expert blending helped bring out layered, smooth flavors that elevated every cocktail.”

The bar takeover also served as a bridge between local and global hospitality cultures. Both Bon Vivants and The Dilly Club, designed as dedicated craft cocktail bars, were the ideal setting for such an activation, combining top-tier equipment, ingredients, and talent under one roof.

“Hosting a bar team from another country is a powerful shared experience,” said Henderson. “It brings people together, fosters creativity, and gives our teams and guests the chance to learn and grow through collaboration.”

For Pascual Amano, Head Bartender at Amano Panama, the event was both a professional and personal highlight. “It was such a gratifying and humbling experience to bring a taste of what we’re doing at Amano to The Bahamas,” said Amano. “These kinds of collaborations expose us to new ideas and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of craft cocktails.”

The event reflects CBL’s commitment to supporting global mixology trends while nurturing the growth of local talent through platforms such as Bartistry, which inspires and educates Bahamian bartenders using Diageo brands. As both teams prepare for their next cultural exchange in Panama later this month, the momentum continues—one cocktail at a time.