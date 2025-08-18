Commonwealth Bank posts $35.6M half-year profit, boosted by loan growth and digital services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Bank Limited reported consolidated net profit of $35.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up 4.3 percent from $34.1 million in the prior year.

The performance was driven by steady revenue growth, higher non-interest income, and improved loan asset quality. Gross interest income rose 3.2 percent year-over-year as the bank benefitted from strategic investment management and cautious credit underwriting that strengthened its loan book and reduced delinquency levels. Net interest income was further supported by a 6.1 percent decline in interest expenses, aided by a favorable mix of demand and term deposits.

Non-interest income surged 17 percent, reflecting strong growth in credit life insurance premiums, greater digital banking use, and the full rollout of merchant-acquiring services at the end of 2024. Reversals of impairment expenses provided an additional $2.1 million boost, though down from $5.6 million a year earlier.

Operating costs remained stable, underscoring what the bank described as a disciplined approach to expense management while maintaining service quality.

Commonwealth Bank also highlighted its fortified financial position, reporting a liquidity ratio of 65 percent—well above the 20 percent regulatory requirement—and a capital adequacy ratio exceeding 30 percent, compared to the 17 percent minimum.

The board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $8.9 million, paid on June 19. Together with two extraordinary dividends totaling $17.7 million earlier this year, shareholders received $35 million in payouts during the first half.

Executive Chairman William B. Sands, Jr. credited the bank’s team and loyal customers for the results.