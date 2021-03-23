Commodore King urges RBDF officers to “make the right decision” and get vaccinated as rollout continues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King was the first RBDF personnel to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday as vaccine rollout continued in the country.

In a statement on the rollout of the vaccine to RBDF officers, the force highlighted “the importance of frontline workers getting vaccinated, especially law enforcement officers who interact with the public daily”.

“As an essential and critical service with responsibilities of defense and security, peace and security of the maintenance of law and order generally, it is important that the military as a profession of arms remain healthy and fit to effectively counter criminal elements and transnational threats in the domestic and maritime domains,” the statement read.

“Additionally, [getting a] vaccination has the benefit of reducing the chances of becoming infected when interacting with the public in the execution of duties.”

The rollout was launched at the Defence Force Base and led by RBDF Medical Doctor Lieutenant Commander Doctor Derwin Johnson, along with the Medical Facility’s professional staff.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Lisa Adderley also received her vaccination during the first day of rollout.

King, in being the first in the organization to get vaccinated, encouraged officers and marines to “make the right decision” and get the vaccine, although the government has maintained that vaccination is voluntary.

“As a fighting force where personal readiness is of the utmost importance, it is critical, although voluntary, to consider the implications linked to not being vaccinated and exposed to the threats in the performance of our duties, which require us to interact with other nationals at sea, where the risk is higher,” said King.

“I therefore encourage other organizational members to follow my lead, as I lead from the front, and accept the vaccine to ensure your readiness as a fit and healthy force.”

King said recent studies based on the scientific evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness nationally and internationally factored into his decision to take the vaccine. This, along with the fact that as the last line of defense, the organization remains committed to ensuring a healthy and fit force.

The RBDF said it will give further updates as to the number of members who “voluntarily accepted the vaccine”.