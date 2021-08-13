COMMITMENTS WILL BE KEPT: Civil servants entitled to increments will receive it this month, says minister

“We are doing it because we care“

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Insurance and the Public Service Brensil Rolle said that every public service worker who is entitled to an increment will receive it this month.

Rolle, who was making an address in the House of Assembly on Wednesday night, said: “Every Bahamian who works for government and is entitled to an increment will be paid this month. We will keep our word, notwithstanding how tough things are.”

Rolle noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government made the decision not to lay off any workers in the civil service.

Rolle also noted that the government will make some 1,200 individuals enrolled in the 52-week job program permanent employees in the civil service.

“We are going to take the 1,200 individuals in the 52-week program who are performing their tasks, working in accordance with the rules of the public service, and cause them to be permanent in the public service, “ said Rolle.

“We did this because they deserve it and a significant number of them are heads of households but they can’t go to the bank and get a guarantee because they are not public officers. We took the step a few months ago to make that happen.

“All of these things are happening in a time of crisis. All of these things are happening when we are scrapping for money. We are doing it because we care.“